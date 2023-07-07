Angolan Diplomat Discusses Cooperation With Japanese Authorities

6 July 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan ambassador to Japan Teodolinda Rosa Rodrigues Coelho addressed Thursday issues related to bilateral cooperation between the countries.

This was after the delivery of the letters of credence to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Asian country.

The diplomat was received by the deputy minister of Foreign Affairs, Takeo Mori, during which they analysed the aspects of cooperation between Angola and Japan.

Relations between Angola and Japan gained new momentum after the state visit of the President João Lourenço, last March, to the Asian nation.

The Angolan diplomat took the opportunity to reiterate the government's availability to cooperate with Japan in the political-diplomatic, economic-social and technical-scientific fields.

Angola wants to attract Japanese private investment to help diversifying its economy, said Teodolinda Coelho, who expressed interest in seeing Japan investing in the entrepreneurship sector in the area of technology for small and medium-sized companies, which are expanding in the country.

Japan's knowledge and experience is crucial for the areas such as the rice cultivation development and professional training, as part of economic cooperation. VM/CF/NIC

Read the original article on ANGOP.

