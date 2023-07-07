Africa: Angola Calls for Balanced Energy Transition for Africa

Luanda — Angolan minister of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas Diamantino Azevedo has urged for a fair and balanced energy transition for African countries in view of the reality of each State.

The minister made the call on Thursday in Vienna, Austria, on the second day of the 8th International Seminar on Renewable Energies, promoted by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

In his speech, the official said that it was imperative that an energy transition equal to all should not by imposed to any country, taking into account the reality of each Nation on clean energies.

"We have our reality in Angola. Many people live in energy poverty (lack of electricity) and an imposed energy transition will not reduce this poverty, it will increase it," he said.

Speaking on a panel with the theme, "The pathways for energy transition," Diamantino Azevedo noted that Angola currently has an energy matrix of almost 7 percent of energy produced in a clean way, with prospects of a gradual increase.

He also said that Angola has its own agenda for the energy transition, whose strategy involves making use of oil and gas resources, whilst also boosting renewable energy.

The minister noted that Africa is experiencing the dilemma of being importers of oil by products, calling for global will to change this situation.

"In a particular case, Angola exports crude oil and imports 80 percent of its derivatives, this is not fair and we have to change that," said the minister.

Also addressed the panel were counterpart from Egypt, Tarek El Mollaz, the former Foreign Minister of Spain, Ana Palácio, and the Secretary of State for Energy and Climate of Portugal, Ana Gouveia.

The highlight of the 1st day (Wednesday) was the participation of the CEO of Sonangol, Sebastião Martins, who addressed the panel on "Energy investment: challenges and opportunities", exchanging arguments with counterparts from ENI, VITOL, PETROBRAS and KPC.

The seminar is held under the motto: "Towards a sustainable and inclusive energy transition" . CLAU/AC/DAN/NIC