Sudan: Major Clashes in South Darfur Capital, Calm Returns to Manawashi

Nyala / Manawashi — Nyala, the capital of South Darfur, witnessed renewed violence on Tuesday, causing several deaths and injuries among civilians and military personnel. Calm was restored in Manawashi, South Darfur following fighting last week.

Renewed clashes erupted between the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) in the northern neighbourhoods of Nyala, the capital of South Darfur. The fighting spread rapidly, reaching the popular market area and Nyala's southern neighbourhoods, and sparking concerns of a looming humanitarian catastrophe. Multiple deaths and injuries were reported among civilians and military personnel.

According to a resident who spoke to Radio Dabanga, this situation is particularly distressing because a significant portion of Nyala's population, estimated to be over three million, "had previously relocated from the north to the south for safety reasons when the war broke out". Many vendors fled the popular market, "leaving behind their stores and properties to protect themselves from looters".

The resident, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told Radio Dabanga that the attack on the area was initiated by the RSF around noon on Tuesday. "Intense clashes are currently taking place in the southern El Wehda and Texas neighbourhoods, with both the RSF and the SAF heavily deployed."

Calm returns to Manawashi

Cautious calm was restored in Manawashi, Mershing locality of South Darfur, following fighting last week between the army and the RSF. A local listener informed Radio Dabanga that the army withdrew from the Manawashi base and the RSF took control of the area after the fighting subsided.

He added that people who were displaced due to the fighting have started returning to Manawashi gradually. "Some trucks and buses continue to pass through Manawashi, connecting to other regions".