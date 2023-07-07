Rwanda: Fifty Schools in Rwanda Now Use Starlink Internet - ICT Ministry

6 July 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Emmanuel Ntirenganya

Rwanda has launched Starlink internet in 50 schools, guaranteeing access to online learning opportunities and better learning outcomes for over 18,000 students, the Ministry of ICT and Innovation announced on July 5.

The initiative is a significant step toward bridging the digital divide and achieving universal internet access in schools, particularly in hard-to-reach areas, according to the ministry.

Starlink satellite internet services were officially introduced in Rwanda in February 2023 to enhance affordable, fast, and reliable connectivity in remote regions, with a focus on schools.

The pioneering school to benefit from this internet connection was Groupe Scolaire Gaseke in the Northern Province's Gicumbi District.

Starlink is a high-speed satellite-based internet constellation operated by SpaceX, the American aerospace company founded by billionaire Elon Musk.

In March 2023, the Government of Rwanda launched the "School Connectivity Program" to connect all primary and secondary schools in the country to high-speed internet by the end of 2024. The program's initial phase will involve connecting 500 schools through Starlink.

According to education experts, fast and affordable internet access is transforming the way people live, work, and learn. It facilitates learning, enables access to up-to-date information, and empowers students to conduct research and obtain essential study materials for academic success.

In February, Minister of ICT and Innovation Paula Ingabire informed lawmakers that out of the 6,756 schools in Rwanda (including primary, secondary, and TVET schools), approximately 44.4% (around 3,000 schools) lacked internet connectivity.

Starlink internet was deemed particularly suitable for schools in remote areas where traditional ICT infrastructure and networks were inaccessible due to high costs.

Rwanda Space Agency reports that Starlink's services are expected to enhance broadband competitiveness in Rwanda, with end-user services costing Rwf48,000 per month for a bandwidth of up to 150 megabits per second (Mbps). Enterprises can enjoy even higher bandwidths, up to 350 Mbps.

Ken's Tech Tips, a prominent UK guide to mobile technology and broadband, explains that a 150Mbps connection enables fast file downloads, seamless video calls, simultaneous music streaming and online video playback on multiple devices, and near-instantaneous web browsing and email reception.

