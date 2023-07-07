Kenya: Security Beefed Up in Kisumu Ahead of Saba Saba Demonstrations

7 July 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ojwang Joe

Kisumu — Security has been beefed up in the lakeside city of Kisumu as locals converge at Kondele for the Saba Saba demonstration.

Officers on trucks, some on foot patrolled the major Highway and Streets as the city largely remains deserted.

Schools are closed, businesses too closed for fear of looting as witnessed in the past demonstrations called by Azimio La Umoja leader Raila Odinga.

At Kondele, a vehicle mounted with speakers is playing loud music ostensibly to mobilize the demonstrators.

"Baba said today is maandamano, we must oblige," said James, who only gave one name.

There is no political leader on sight at the moment.

