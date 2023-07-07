Africa: President Ruto Urges Countries to Work Together to Solve Common Challenges

7 July 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — President William Ruto has asked African countries to work together to confront their challenges.

He said the continent's leadership must step forward and champion for economic sovereignty.

The President observed that it is time for Africa to adopt local solutions to tackle its problems.

He was speaking on Thursday in Moroni during the 48th independence day celebration of the Comoros.

The President called on Africa to abolish the inhibitive visa requirements if the continent is to realise the free movement of people.

He argued that the bold move will enhance intra-African trade and spur economic growth.

"That is how we can take this commitment to freedom further," he said.

President Ruto said Kenya will remove visa requirements for the people of Comoros to boost trade between the two countries.

He added that the two countries will work together to address their shared challenges citing climate change, regional security and economic development.

"Together, we can harness our shared potential to sustainably create economic opportunities and foster innovation that leaves no one behind."

The President asked his counterpart, President Azali Assoumani, to lead the African Union towards a fit-for-purpose.

He called for reforms at the union that will enable the AU Commission, AU organs and specialised agencies to rise to their full potential. - Presidential Communication Service

