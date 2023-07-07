Rwanda: Mubiru Hints at Sunrise Exit

6 July 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Striker Yafesi Mubiru has said that he could still leave Sunrise FC if a good offer emerges.

The Ugandan forward scored 14 goals, finishing second in the 2022/23 Rwanda Premier League top scoring charts behind former Rayon Sports and current Simba SC striker Leandre Essomba Onana.

Mubiru's future at Sunrise now looks uncertain as he admits a lucrative offer would tempt him to move out of the club. However, no team has expressed interest in his services yet during the ongoing transfer window despite his remarkable exploits last season.

"As of now, I have not got any offer from any club. If a club comes knocking with a good offer, I will look into it. Otherwise, I will stay at Sunrise," he told Weekend Sport.

The free-scoring striker has one more year left on his Sunrise FC contract but the club could sell him this window if an offer comes as they have already signed an attacking replacement in Robert Mukoghotya from Mukura Victory Sport.

