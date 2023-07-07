Rwanda: Rwempasha Border 'Will Boost Trade, Help Curb Illegal Crossings'

Residents in Rwempasha sector, Nyagatare District, can now enjoy the convenience of shorter travel distances to and from Uganda with the reopening of Rwempasha border post.

The border post, which officially opened on Wednesday, July 5 aims to encourage cross-border trade and reduce illicit movements between residents of Rwempasha, Musheri, and their Ugandan neighbours.

In the past, residents of these areas had to undertake long journeys to access services at border points. However, with the new Rwempasha border post, transportation costs have been significantly reduced, bringing relief to the local community.

Angelique Mukamana, a resident of Rwempasha, expressed her excitement as one of the first individuals to cross the reopened border. She highlighted the opportunities for cross-border business that have emerged with the reopening.

"I now have easy access to buy lotion at a nearby location in Nyagatare. It's beneficial for all of us. Business in our area will flourish since most traders previously hesitated due to high transportation costs to Kagitumba or Buziba from Rwempasha."

Rwempasha border post on the Rwandan side and Kizinga on the Ugandan side will serve as vital trading routes for residents of both countries, according to Nyagatare district mayor, Stephen Gasana.

"We encourage residents to make use of the border post. Its reopening will help reduce transport expenses to and from Uganda and also aid in curbing illegal cross-border movements. Alongside the Rwanda Transport Development Agency (RTDA), we are assessing plans to pave the road leading to the border post in future budgets."

Located in Rugarama Cell, Rwempasha Sector, Nyagatare District, this entry point traditionally connects residents of Rwempasha Sector in Rwanda to those of Ngoma Gombolola in Uganda.

Tharcisse Karenzi, who recently returned from Kizinga after crossing the border when it reopened, expressed his satisfaction with the border's reestablishment.

"We have family members in Kizinga, and some of our relatives are married there. It used to be expensive to reach their location, despite being just a few kilometers away. We are delighted, and the reopening of the border post will enhance the strong bond we share."

The Nyagatare region features two other border checkpoints, namely Kagitumba in Matimba sector and Buziba in Tabagwe sector, with Musheri and Rwempasha sectors in between. Residents in these areas have faced challenges due to high transportation costs required to reach the border terminals.

The residents anticipate that the newly reopened crossing point will foster cross-border trade and strengthen social cohesion between Ugandans and Rwandans who frequently use the Rwempasha or Kiziba border posts.