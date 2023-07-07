Rwanda/Congo-Kinshasa: Congolese Duo Close in on Rayon Move

Rayon Sports have agreed personal terms with Congolese midfielder Eddy Ngoyi Emomo and striker Jonathan Ifunga Ifasso as the club continues to boost its squad ahead of the new season.

Times Sport understands that the duo is expected in Kigali at the end of this week to finalize the deal.

Ngoyi currently plays for Ethiopian side Wolkite City F.C. He made his international debut in 2012 when he was named in the Congolese squad for the 2013 African Youth Championship.

Ifunga Ifasso also plays as a midfielder for Moroccan topflight side Difaâ Hassani El Jadidi. He earned his first international call up on October 9, 2020 when DR Congo beat Burkina Faso 3-0.

He began his senior career with Dauphin Noir and Nyuki in native country before he was transferred to Difaâ Hassani El Jadidi in 2019.

The pair will be expected to bring creativity and stability in Blues' midfield and defensive departments when the Rwanda Premier League returns in August while the club hopes their experience at continental competitions will be instrumental during the team's journey back to the CAF Confederation Cup.

Rayon are increasingly looking more serious on the transfer market than expected. The club management is doing all they can to get their transfer right with right signings who can bring the team back to the African stage as well as rival for titles with the likes of APR domestically.

The club has so far completed the signing of Ugandan shot stopper Simon Tamale from Ugandan Premier League side Maroons FC and Ally Serumogo from traditional rivals Kiyovu SC while Isaac Mitime also committed his future at the club after his move to Moldova fell through.

The trio penned a two-year contract each which will keep them at the club until June 2025.