Somalia: Govt Publishes List of Officials Charged With Corruption

6 July 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — The attorney general of Somalia Suleiman Mohamud has announced the list of officials accused of corruption during a press conference today.

Mohamud said the list includes two director generals of ministries and the head of the country's immigration, who are awaiting arraignment in the court.

The prosecutor asked the court to postpone the trial and hearing of the charges of all the accused. He also said FGS is investigating other cases related to corruption.

He said that the officials were charged with misappropriation of property, forgery of documents, embezzlement and theft of public property, abuse of public office, negligence, and failure to fulfill his duties.

Nine of the accused are in prison, while 9 others are on the run and fled the country.

Somalia sits at the bottom of the 2022 Corruption Perceptions Index by Berlin-based corruption watchdog Transparency International which surveyed 180 countries.

