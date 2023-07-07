Kenya: Kisumu Protesters Teargassed While Marching to CBD

7 July 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ojwang Joe

Kisumu — Hundreds of demonstrators were dispersed by police in Kisumu on Friday in protests replicated in Nairobi, Kisii, Mombasa and other towns.

The group that included boda boda riders kicked off the march in Kondele through Jomo Kenyatta Highway.

They passed three police roadblocks without any confrontation.

Anti-riot police officers were stationed at Patel's Flat, Bus Terminus, and Kisumu Boy's roundabout.

They let the protestors pass without any provocation.

The protest was led by Kisumu Deputy Governor Dr Mathews Owili, Nyakach MP Aduma Owuor and Seme MP James Nyikal alongside a host of MCAs.

While at the CBD, the protestors were diverted to Oginga Odinga Street as some insisted to march towards Kisumu State Lodge.

But as they marched along Oginga Odinga Street, plain cloth police officers in a civilian vehicle hurled teargas, prompting the protestors to retaliate by throwing stones.

More teargas disrupted what appeared to be a peaceful protest ever in Kisumu in the recent past.

The leaders later converged along Kisumu Nairobi Highway marching with a handful of protestors towards the Nyamasaria area.

They were later dispersed and engaged police in a cat-and-mouse chase for most of the day.

No casualty was reported by noon.

