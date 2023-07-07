Kenya: Police Lob in Nairobi CBD to Disperse Demonstrators

7 July 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Police on Friday lobbed teargas within the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) to disperse Saba Saba protestors.

Police had only issued a permit for the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition to hold a rally at the Kamukunji grounds.

According to Nairobi Police Chief Adamson Bungei, the organizers had been given permission to hold their meeting at Kamkunji Grounds.

He however said that the protestors will not be allowed to carry out street protests and destruction of property.

"They can proceed with their meeting at Kamkunji Grounds; however, street protests are not permitted," he stated.

The Azimio La Umoja Coalition, along with various civil society groups, has called for protests on July 7 to commemorate Saba Saba Day.

This day is historically associated with the struggle for a multiparty system in Kenya.

As the morning dawned on Friday, Nairobi witnessed heavy rainfall with heavy police presence.

In anticipation of the street protests, the police established roadblocks around State House and other parts of the city.

