Africa: COSAFA Cup - Malawi Stun Champions, Comoros Cruise Past Seychelles

Malawi pulled the first upset of the 2023 COSAFA Cup currently taking place in Durban, South Africa when they stunned reigning champions Zambia 1-0 at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Thursday.

An unfortunate first half own goal by Zambian defender, Aaron Katebe was enough for The Flames to hold on for a vital victory, which was their first against the six-time COSAFA Cup champions in this competition since 2015.

In the earlier Group B match, it was the duel of the islanders as Comoros sailed past Seychelles with a comfortable 3-0 victory to go top of Group B ahead of Malawi thanks to a superior goal difference.

The loss for the defending champions sees them in third position ahead of Seychelles who face Malawi in their next match, with the defending champions facing Comoros in a must win match to stand any chance of defending their title.

The action moves to Group C on Friday when Angola takes on Mauritius in the afternoon fixture, which will be followed by the Mambas of Mozambique facing Lesotho in the evening tie.

Both fixtures will take place at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi township, Durban.