Zimbabwe: Govt Honours Special Olympics Team

GOVERNMENT has honoured, and pledged to reward, the Special Olympics Zimbabwe team with monetary prizes of close to US$30 000 following their medal haul at the recent World Games in Berlin, Germany last month.

The Zimbabwean team brought home two gold medals, two silver medals and four bronze medals from the Games that ran from June 17 to 25 in the European country.

Bocce athlete Tariro Mutosvori and athletics star Tinaye Mhlanga scooped gold at the World Games. They will each receive $5 000 from the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation for their efforts.

Athletics' Brenda Gambiza and golfer Daniel Musekiwa, who got silver medals, will each receive $3 750 while the four athletes that settled for bronze medals -- Faith Mavhunga, Angeline Goremusandu, Nyasha Chikara and Sharon Gosa -- will each pocket $2 500.

This was revealed by Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Kirsty Coventry during a function to honour the Zimbabwean team at her offices yesterday.

The brief reception was also attended by the Director of Sports in the Ministry Eugenia Chidhakwa, Ministry's officials, Sports Commission Director General Elta Nengomasha, National Director for Special Olympics Zimbabwe Lilian Chikara and Special Olympics coaches, management and the athletes and their competition partners.

Minister Coventry hailed the Zimbabwean team for their amazing performance which complements Government's stance of giving equal opportunity and support to sports people, including those living with disability, as outlined in the National Development Strategy 1.

"You have made us extremely proud. We are proud of you, congratulations.

"As Government, we have been happily supporting in ways we can and we will continue to do so, you have my full support.

"As Government, we would like to ensure that we do not just thank our athletes but we acknowledge them. So we will be putting a little package for our athletes. For gold medallists, a reward of $5 000 will be given, $3 750 silver and bronze $2 500.

"We will also look and see what we can do for the entire team; we will keep you posted. Thank you so much for making Zimbabwe proud of everything you did in your individual capacities and as a team for this incredible achievement," said Coventry.

Minister Coventry, the greatest Olympian to emerge from the country, said the current Olympians deserve to be celebrated after such a feat of competing with other 7 000 athletes at the Games, from 170 countries and being able to bring medals home.

The Minister also thanked the families of athletes for the support, love and commitment which she said was the backbone of any athlete who wanted to succeed in sport.

National director for Special Olympics Zimbabwe Chikara said they had a good time in Berlin where they also had cultural exchanges with the host town, with a delegation of 31 people including 12 athletes who competed in athletics, bocce and golf.

Some athletes managed to attend parallel programs that ran during the Games such as Global Youth Leadership Summit and the Global Athlete Leadership Congress.

Sports and Recreation Commission Director General Nengomasha also pledged continued support to Special Olympics Zimbabwe.

"They assured us that they would bring gold medals during the send-off. I am happy to announce that leadership is forward-thinking and forward-looking.

"We think the Special Olympics Zimbabwe will get more of our assistance in terms of different projects and products that they will pursue. The Commission will work closely with Special Olympics Zimbabwe. We are already planning for the next edition in four years' time.

"We are happy with their performance and have confidence that this delivery agency has the potential to grow beyond its current existence. We would want to engage in programs that would ensure wider and increased participation in this special sport for Zimbabweans," said Nengomasha.