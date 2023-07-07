Angola: UK - Angolan Writer João Melo Releases Book

5 July 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan writer João Melo published Wednesday in the United Kingdom a collection of short stories entitled "And Suddenly the Flowers Withered and Other Stories".

The book, with the seal of Europe Books, from the Europe Edizione group, was organised and translated by the American translator Clifford E. Landers.

"And Suddenly the Flowers Withered and Other Stories" is the second book by João Melo published in English. The work has already been published in Italian and Spanish.

It is also expected to be published in Arabic and Chinese.

Also some of his short stories and poems have been published in French and German, in anthologies, magazines and international literary websites.

João Melo was born in Luanda in 1955 and studied law in Coimbra and Luanda.

He graduated in Social Communication and did a master's degree in Communication and Culture in Rio de Janeiro - Brazil. He directed several Angolan, state and private media. VM/CF/NIC

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.