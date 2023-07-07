Angola: UK - Angolan Writer João Melo Releases Book

Luanda — Angolan writer João Melo published Wednesday in the United Kingdom a collection of short stories entitled "And Suddenly the Flowers Withered and Other Stories".

The book, with the seal of Europe Books, from the Europe Edizione group, was organised and translated by the American translator Clifford E. Landers.

"And Suddenly the Flowers Withered and Other Stories" is the second book by João Melo published in English. The work has already been published in Italian and Spanish.

It is also expected to be published in Arabic and Chinese.

Also some of his short stories and poems have been published in French and German, in anthologies, magazines and international literary websites.

João Melo was born in Luanda in 1955 and studied law in Coimbra and Luanda.

He graduated in Social Communication and did a master's degree in Communication and Culture in Rio de Janeiro - Brazil. He directed several Angolan, state and private media. VM/CF/NIC