Angola Attends 64th Wipo Assembly

Luanda — A delegation of the Angolan Institute of Intellectual Property (IAPI) is taking part in the 64th general assembly of member states of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), being held from July 6 to 14 in Geneva, Switzerland.

The Angolan delegation headed by the IAPI Director General, Ana Paula Miguel, includes the Permanent Representative of Angola to the United Nations Offices in Geneva, Ambassador Margarida Izata.

Angola said it hopes to strengthen its relationship with that specialized agency of the United Nations in matters of incentive to creative activity, promotion and protection of intellectual property.

According to the adopted agenda, during the 64th General Assembly the report of the activities that took place last year (2022) will be presented, as well as a general declaration.

The Group of the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP) will also present a statement, given the specificity of all nine nations of the organization that combines various matters such as services, policies and information susceptible of a particular look by the WIPO.

WIPO is the global forum for intellectual property services, policy, information and cooperation, a self-financing agency of the United Nations, with 193 member states, with a mission to lead the development of a balanced and effective international intellectual property system that enables innovation and creativity for the benefit of all.

The mandate, governing bodies and procedures are set out in the WIPO Convention since 1967. The main policy and decision-making bodies of the organisation are the General Assembly and the Coordination Committee. CLAU/AC/Amp/jmc