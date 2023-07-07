Angola Stands Out in Sailing World Championship

Luanda — Angolan sailor Lourenço Simão stood out Wednesday in the World Sailing Championship in ILCA6, when he finished the fourth race in sixth place, in the sea of Dziwnów, in Poland.

In overall rankings, Angolan athlete comes 11th, with 31 points In a class, were the Croatian Alec Cvinar led the race with 4 points, the Englishman Oliver Allen-Wilcox, second with 6pts.

New Zealand sailor George Lane holds the third place, with 8pts. This is the first race that Angola participates with this designation, applied since 2020.

Angola has already been present in several world championships of this class, at the time named Laser, the last one being in 2015 (Malaysia).

The event bring together 16 competitors from 14 countries.

They are Angola, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Croatia, Czech Republic, Spain, England, Germany, Italy, New Zealand, Switzerland, Sweden and Montenegro. JAD/VAB/CF/NIC