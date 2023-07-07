South Africa: SAPS in Nelson Mandela Bay District Welcomes the Newly Appointed Station Commanders

press release

Nelson Mandela Bay District Commissioner, Maj Gen Vuyisile Ncata, welcomed the three newly appointed station commanders of SAPS Mount Road, Kwazakele and Bethelsdorp respectively on Thursday, 06 July 2023.

Brigadier Crystal Mclean, the former Station Commander of SAPS Walmer is appointed as the Station Commander at SAPS Mount Road while Brigadier Thandeka Mbele who hails from Kwa-Zulu Natal will take up her post as the Station Commander at SAPS Kwazakele. Brigadier Mzwabantu Jada from the Western Cape Province will be the new Station Commander at SAPS Bethelsdorp.

Brig McLean has over 32 years' of service in the SAPS and has served in different police stations around the Nelson Mandela District, such as Bethelsdorp, Walmer, Mount Road and Gelvandale. Brig McLean is now returning to Mount Road after having left the station eleven years ago, where she was working in the Human Resources Division. Brig Mclean describes herself as a 'hands on person' who has the community's interest at heart. ' I am eager to take on this new challenge and will use my experience and expertise to work together with my team and the community to create a safer and more secure environment for the citizens within the Mount Road policing precinct,' promised Brig Mclean.

Brig Thandeka Mbele is a seasoned police officer who boasts 36 years of experience in the SAPS. She too, has worked in various police stations in and around KZN. Her management skills afforded her the opportunity to be the acting Station Commander at SAPS Pinetown, Umlazi and Plessislaer. SAPS Ntuzuma was her last serving station as the Station Commander. Brig Mbele will be the Station Commander at SAPS Kwazakele. She assures the residents of Kwazakele that, 'I accept this position with utmost seriousness and commitment. The safety, wellbeing, and concerns of the police members and the community will be at the forefront of my responsibilities. I am a strong advocate of Gender Based Violence and believe that all our clients, which are, the community must and will be treated with respect and dignity they deserve. Strengthening partnership is also one of the aspects of my priorities. One needs to not repeat previous mistakes and also ensure that organisational policies are implemented without fear or favour.'

Brig Mzwabantu Jada, hails from Philippi East in the Western Cape prior to him taking up his post as the Station Commander at SAPS Bethelsdorp. Brig Jada has almost 21 years' of service in the SAPS. He has worked at SAPS Khayelitsha, National Head Office and at SAPS Philippe East. Brig Jada believes that in order to maintain law and order, 'we need to bring the communities closer to us. Policing is demanding and at times complex therefore in order to make a positive difference, we need to forge a path that is more inclusive of the communities we serve. I believe in maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and ethics.'

In welcoming the three senior managers to the district, Maj Gen Ncata extended his congratulations on 'their well-deserved promotion to the esteemed positions as Station Commanders. The responsibilities as a Station Commander is pivotal in maintaining community safety and fostering strong relationships within your communities. I have every confidence in your abilities to lead, inspire and guide your team of dedicated officers and members with utmost professionalism and integrity. May you embark on this journey with compassion, dedication and integrity.'