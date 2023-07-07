South Africa: Gauteng Provincial Legislature Hosts Final Leg of Gauteng Schools' Voter Education Debate Competition, 7 Jul

press release

On Friday, 7 July 2023 the Gauteng Provincial Legislature (GPL) will host the final leg of the Gauteng Schools' Voter Education Debate Competition where champions will be crowned.

The Voter Education School's Debate Competition is part of the GPL's voter education campaign, aimed at promoting active citizenry and enhancing constitutional democracy. Delivered with the IEC and Gauteng departments of Cogta, Education and Home Affairs as partners, the campaign largely targets the youth aged between 18 - 35, who are said to make up the largest percentage of the SA population.

Various schools across the province participated in this initiative, which also aims to evoke consciousness on civic responsibility and duty among the Gauteng youth for them to play a meaningful role in the democratic processes.

The following 3 topics will be debated during the competition:

Youth Voter empathy is due to their disinterest in politics.

Electronic Voting during national elections is possible.

Inequality between social classes is politically and economically structured.

Details of the Debate Competition are as follows:

Date: Friday, 7 July 2023

Time: 10h00

Venue: Kagisanong Community Hall (Kagiso)

Link: The activity will be live on YouTube

For interview requests with the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee please contact:

Mr Thebe Khumalo

Cell: 072 266 1021

E-mail: TKhumalo@gpl.gov.za,