South Africa: Provincial Commissioner Orders Probe After a Foreign National Male Was Shot and Killed At His Home in Burgersfort

press release

The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has ordered an immediate probe into the murder of 48-year-old Pakistan National male who was allegedly gunned down at his home in Extension 05, Burgersfort last night, Thursday 06 July 2023 at about 18:00.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim, who owns a spaza shop in the area, was driving from work when he was shot at by unknown suspects near his home. The community rushed to the scene after they heard a gunshot and they found the victim lying on the ground next to his vehicle. Police and medical emergency services were alerted and upon arrival, the victim was declared dead at the scene.

Police have opened a case of murder. The motive for the incident is still unknown at this stage however, investigation continues. A 9mm cartridge was found on the scene.

"We appeal to the community to work with us on this matter by providing information about these ruthless criminals so that they face the consequences of their evil deeds," said Lieutenant General Hadebe.

Anyone with information that may assist in the apprehension of the suspects is urged to contact the Investigating Officer, Sergeant Mmaritji Motla on 083 787 3005 or the Detective Commander, Colonel Elias Zwane on 082 449 0273.

Alternatively members of the public can call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or send information via MySAPS app. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.