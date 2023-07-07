Ethiopia: #asdailyscoop - Another Police Officer Shot Dead in Shewa Robit, Amhara Region

Shewa Robit City. Picture — Screenshot/Addis Standard

Addis Abeba - Shewa Robit City Administration said another police officer was shot and killed in the city by "unknown individuals."

Deputy Sergeant Degu Tilanet was shot and killed last night at around 10:00 PM local time while he was on duty at 08 Kebelle of the city of Shewa Robit, located in North Shewa Zone of the Amhara Regional State, some 220 km from the capital Addis Abeba.

The shooting dead of Deputy Sergeant Degu brings the number of police and security officers killed this week alone in the region to four.

Abdu Hussein, head of security department of Shewa Robit city administration, was shot and killed by "unknown individuals" on 04 July afternoon.

A nighttime curfew has been imposed by the City Administration Interim Security Command Post on 05 July in the wake of the shooting death Abdu Hussein.

Abdu's killing came within 24 hours after another killing claimed the lives of two senior security officials of East Gojam Zone, Dejen Wereda in the region. Dejen Wereda Police Department Chief, Inspector Zewdu Tadele, as well as Head of Crime Prevention Unit of East Gojam zone, Deputy Inspector Worku Shimelus, were shot and killed yesterday during a routine work to monitor eighth grade exam administration in the zone.

The city of Shewa Robit has lost its mayor Wubshet Ayalew On 01 September 2022 after he was shot and killed by unidentified assailants.

Two months later, on 23 November, Tsion Tegegn, an official of Shewa Robit City Administration Revenue Department, was also shot and killed by unknown assailants while she was on a bus to visit her family. AS