Namibia: Fireworks Expected At Ogongo

Netball enthusiasts in the northern region are in for a thrilling weekend as the MTC Netball Namibia Premier League (NNPL) resumes its second leg at the University of Namibia Ogongo Campus tomorrow and Sunday.

There will be a total of 10 exciting matches over the weekend, with the action kicking off at 08h30 between Northern Fly Ballers against the Afrocat Lions in a game that guarantees fireworks.

The next match will be at 10h00 between Eleven Arrows against the inaugural champions, Namibia Correctional Service (NSC).

Next up will be a showdown between Fatou and Wanderers at 11h30.

The afternoon fixtures promise more excitement, with Young Stars facing off against Namibia Navy at 13h00, while at 14h30, Rebels will go head-to-head with Otjozondjupa Nampol.

The defending champions, Mighty Gunners, will take centre stage at 16h00, in what promises to be a blockbuster clash against Tigers.

Wrapping up the day's proceedings at 17h30, Ballers will take on Eleven Arrows, ensuring a grand finale to an action-packed day.

On Sunday, netball action will continue with an early match at 08h00, featuring a clash between Fatou and NSC.

At 09h30, Namibia Navy and Tigers will step onto the court, ready to leave their mark.

Afrocat Lions and Otjozondjupa Nampol will contest at 11h00, while Wanderers and Rebels are scheduled for a captivating face-off at 12h30.

The weekend's games will conclude with a match between Young Stars and Mighty Gunners at 14h30, ensuring a thrilling climax.

Speaking to this publication yesterday, Desiree Namases from the Mighty Gunners expressed the team's eagerness to return to the court, highlighting that they have had ample time to rest and are now focused on their mission.

"It will be an exhilarating second round. All the teams have had sufficient rest and are eager to resume play. Our team remained dedicated even during the break, with players consistently honing their skills on the court," she shared.

"We eagerly await our matches this weekend. We acknowledge that it won't be an easy journey, but we are fully prepared to take on any opponent. We must avoid dropping points to maintain our trajectory and defend our title. We firmly believe that we are the primary contenders," Namases said.