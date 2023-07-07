South Africa: Road Freight Industry Operations Make Significant Impact in Limpopo

6 July 2023
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The South African Police Service in Limpopo joined forces with the Road Freight Industry during the operation and roadblock conducted in Mopani District today, Thursday 06 July 2023.

The collaboration between the Provincial and local team of operatives and Road Freight Industry, resulted in the apprehension of 17 suspects aged between 22 and 53 for cases ranging from possession of dagga, contravention of the Immigration Act, possession of precious metal to possession of counterfeit goods.

The suspects were arrested in Phalaborwa and Namakgale Policing precincts respectively.

A total of six suspects were arrested for Contravention of the Immigration Act, three for possession of dagga, six for public drinking, one for possession of precious metal (gold) and contravention of the Immigration Act and one for possession of counterfeit goods (skin lightening products) and contravention of Immigration Act.

In addition, 19 summons for contravention of Road Traffic Act were issued and two taxis were impounded.

The Provincial Commissioner of Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe is impressed with the joint efforts of these members to protect and ensure safety of the residents of this province.

The arrested suspects will soon appear before the local Magistrate's Court.

