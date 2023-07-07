South Africa: Cabinet Commends Provincial Disaster Teams' Swift Response During Recent Floods

6 July 2023
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Cabinet has commended the Provincial Disaster Management teams for their quick response in assisting communities affected by the recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal and the Northern Cape.

The floods have caused extensive damage to road infrastructure, electricity supply, sewer systems and houses in the affected areas in KwaZulu-Natal, while roads in some parts of the Northern Cape have suffered structural damage.

Cabinet expressed sadness at the loss of lives in KwaZulu-Natal, and sent condolences to the families and friends of those who lost their lives.

Cabinet said government and humanitarian organisations continue to provide immediate relief supplies to the affected communities in KwaZulu-Natal, including food parcels, blankets, plastic sheeting and emergency boxes.

"Eskom and municipal electrical departments have also been activated to restore power to affected areas," Cabinet said in a statement issued on Thursday.

Residents called to participate in Presidential Imbizo

Meanwhile, Cabinet has called on residents to play an active role in determining the future of their communities by participating in the District Development Model (DDM) Presidential Imbizo Programme.

The call follows a Presidential Imbizo held in KwaZulu-Natal last week.

President Ramaphosa, joined by leaders from all three spheres of government, undertook the 7th DDM Presidential Imbizo of the sixth administration at the uThukela District Municipality.

Government leaders used the Presidential Imbizo to interact with residents on service delivery challenges and plans for the development of the district.

"All citizens are urged to play a role in the development of their communities by being active citizens. By working together, we can identify issues of concern and unblock impediments to integrated service delivery," Cabinet said.

