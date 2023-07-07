South Africa: Manhunt Launched for a Group of Suspects Following a Business Robbery in Letsitele

press release

The South African Police Service in Letsitele has activated a massive manhunt for a group of suspects who committed a business robbery and fatally shot a 26-year-old manager at Shihoko village, in Letsitele policing area, on Wednesday 05 July 2023.

It is reported that at about 19:00, group of four suspects entered the retail store and demanded money from the manager. In the process the manager was shot and died at the scene, while five other employees were assaulted and sustained minor injuries.

The suspects managed to rob two 5kg Braai packs, three cellphones and cash amount of R650.00 after failing to open the safe.

The Police were summoned to the scene and on their arrival with the emergency services, the suspects had already fled the scene.

The deceased manager was identified as Shaile Chipape, aged 26, from Seshego outside Polokwane.

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has ordered that the suspects responsible for this heinous acts be tracked down and arrested.

Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects may contact Letsitele Detective Commander Colonel Mavis Shilubane on 082 469 0900 or Crime Stop number on 08600 10111 or visit nearest Police or MySAPS App.

The Police investigations are ongoing.