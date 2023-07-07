South Africa: Condolences for Families Affected By Gas Leak Tragedy

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed condolences to the families of those affected by the gas cylinder leakage which claimed the lives of at least 17 people in Boksburg.

The incident occurred at the Angelo informal settlement in the area on Wednesday evening.

"President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed deep sadness at the devastating and tragic loss of innocent lives at the Angelo informal settlement in Boksburg. The President extends his heartfelt condolences to the families that have lost loved ones.

"President Ramaphosa has described this as a very sad morning. He further urges investigators to get to the bottom of what may have caused this accident to avoid similar disasters in future," the Presidency said.

Meanwhile, Ekurhuleni Municipality Mayor Sivuyile Ngodwana has pledged the municipality's support to the affected families.

"As the City of Ekurhuleni we would like to send our condolences to all the families of Angelo and all the families that have lost their loved ones. I know this is a difficult time that we are in and it's a very shocking tragedy.

"But we hope that God will be with all the people that have suffered a loss. With the community of Angelo and the city, we promise to give all the necessary support that they need," Ngodwana said.