South Africa: Sanbs Calls for Blood Donation Amid Dwindling Stocks

The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) has appealed to all potential and existing blood donors, who are due to donate, to visit blood donation sites amid severe blood stock shortages.

In a statement, the SANBS said the current weather conditions and a higher than usual demand for blood have sent blood stocks plummeting, and it needs to collect 3 500 units of blood a day.

SANBS Senior Manager for Marketing, Communication and Brand, Thandi Mosupye, said with little blood available on hand, this will have a severe impact on the patients who rely on life-saving blood transfusions.

"Whenever our blood stocks reach below three days, it places the lives of patients at risk -- the lives of haemorrhaging mothers, newborn babies, accident victims, and thousands of other patients in need of a blood transfusion.

"Each blood donation gives patients a second chance with their loved ones," Mosupye said.

To become a blood donor, you must:

· Be between the ages of 16 and 75 years;

· Weigh 50kg or more;

· Be in good health;

· Lead a healthy lifestyle;

· Consider your blood safe for transfusion to a patient; and

· Commit to donating blood regularly.

To find out more about where you can donate blood, visit www.sanbs.org.za or call 0800 11 90 31. Connect with SANBS on Twitter (@theSANBS), Facebook (@SANBS) and Instagram (@thesanbs).