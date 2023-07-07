Zimbabwe: Chamisa Promises to Develop Chilonga - Address Villagers Land Ownership Rights

7 July 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has pledged to address the land ownership rights and development in Chilonga and Chikombedzi once voted into power.

Chamisa was in Chiredzi Wednesday where he was barred from addressing opposition supporters by police.

"I am in Chilonga and Chikombedzi rural. My message is simple; there can be no true independence for everyone without land ownership rights, title deeds and development.

"People of Chilonga need their land. The underdevelopment here is extreme! We will fix this! A New Great Zimbabwe loading. Land and title deeds for everyone," the CCC leader wrote on twitter.

Last year High Court gave President Emmerson Mnangagwa a green light to evict about 12 000 villagers in the Chilonga area to pave way for a lucerne project by Dendairy.

This followed Statutory Instrument (SI) 50 of 2021 setting aside 12 940 hectares of communal land sparking an outcry from villagers who described it as a death sentence on the entire community.

I'M IN CHILONGA & CHIKOMBEDZI, CHIREDZI RURAL. My message is simple; There can be no true independence for everyone without land ownership rights, title deeds and development. People of Chilonga need their land. The underdevelopment here is extreme! We will fix this! A New Great... pic.twitter.com/MtQy87x1dQ

-- nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) July 6, 2023

