Algeria: Government Meeting - New University Curricula in Green Hydrogen

Algiers — The government listened Thursday, in its weekly meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Aïmene Benabderrahmane, to a presentation made by Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research on the launch of new university curricula in the field of green energy, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

The presentation focused on "a project to create training curricula in green energy in the form of a thematic network, while ensuring an ongoing training for the workers of economic ventures," said the source.

"This project concerns some universities and specialized higher schools, in cooperation with foreign universities," added the source.