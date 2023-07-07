South Africa: SA's Economy Continues to Create Jobs Despite Challenges - Cabinet

While economic growth remains subdued, Cabinet says South Africa's resilient economy continues to create jobs, though not at the preferred pace.

The Cabinet on Thursday reflected on the latest quarterly employment statistics released by Statistics South Africa (Stats SA).

Stats SA announced last week that the total employment in the country dropped by 21 000 in the first quarter of 2023, bringing the level of employment to almost 10 million.

The survey showed that 97 000 jobs were lost between March 2022 and March 2023.

The hardest hit sectors include business services, trade, transport and construction.

However, according to Cabinet, interventions such as the Presidential Employment Stimulus Programme are helping to turn the tide.

In addition, it said it was encouraged that by March 2023, more than 1.2 million people had directly benefited from the programme since its inception in 2020.

"So far, about 800 000 short-term jobs, mostly for young people, have been created in the critical areas of education, early childhood development and community safety."

The programme, the Cabinet added, has also ensured that many vulnerable South Africans participate in meaningful work and receive a stable income.

"It has helped ease the economic hardships of thousands of families," read a Cabinet statement issued on Thursday.

Illegal mining

According to the statement, Cabinet was concerned about illegal mining and that government was taking measures to end it through the National Coordination and Strategic Management Team (NCSMT).

The NCSMT seeks to coordinate government's efforts to combat illegal mining and the trafficking of precious metals.

"Illegal mining and trafficking of precious metals are harming our economy, and have a negative impact on the safety and health of surrounding communities."

Community protests

Meanwhile, Cabinet reiterated that violence is not a solution to community problems and called on citizens to use existing channels to address their concerns.

Cabinet announced that a Ministerial Task Team has been deployed to Diepsloot in Gauteng to work with community leaders to address their issues of concern.

"Cabinet called on the community of Diepsloot and other areas to work with government, local councillors and the police to resolve issues such as crime."