South Africa: Job Seekers Warned Against Unscrupulous Employers

Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has warned job seekers to be vigilant of unscrupulous and bogus employers with fake advertisements of "employment opportunities" on social media.

Nxesi was speaking at the Jobs Fair and employer session held in NASREC, Johannesburg, on Thursday.

The session intended to discuss labour market issues, including growth prospects with the potential to create jobs, as well as clarify any strategic policy issues that can enhance employment creation.

Nxesi officially launched the Jobs Fair initiative and the Public Employment Services (PES) buses, which aim to create an opportunity for work seekers to meet with prospective employers and other organisations or departments that may assist with their placement in different forms of employment or learning opportunities.

Addressing job seekers and employers, Nxesi said other falsified employment opportunities have been advertised under the guise of his name and image, and that of the Department of Employment and Labour.

"Labour laws forbid agencies from charging work seekers who are looking for employment any fees. Please stop giving these organisations and mafias your parents' hard-earned cash to buy employment from these crooks.

"For the common interest of everyone, report unscrupulous agencies that charge you fees to labour inspectors and the police," Nxesi said.

The Minister also encouraged job seekers not to undermine certain job opportunities, saying that taking an entry-level job could lead to the discovery of new talents and skills.

"You will never know what you are good at unless you try. Use our labour centres to talk to employment practitioners and counsellors. Seek out mentors and trusted people that can help you during your job search journey," the Minister said.

The department also graced the launch of 14 mobile buses for the its Public Employment Services unit to reach out to work seekers across the country.

Nxesi said the mobile buses, funded by the European Union, will be distributed across all provinces of South Africa.

"We are introducing these vehicles to reach out to our rural and urban communities that find it difficult to access our Employment and Labour Centres. One vehicle is not sufficient at all in each of these provinces.

"We definitely need more of them to reach out to our young people in recognition that the economic hub of the country, such as Gauteng and other provinces such as the Eastern Cape, Limpopo, Northern Cape and Mpumalanga are vast."

The Jobs Fair will continue until Friday with the launch of two Employment Centres in Johannesburg and Germiston.