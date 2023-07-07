Angola: Higher Education Ministry Aims to Create Agrarian and Veterinary Courses

Luanda — The Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation (MESCTI), in partnership with the French government, is currently working to create agrarian and veterinary courses in Moxico, Lunda Norte, Lunda Sul and Cuando Cubango provinces.

The information was disclosed Thursday in Luanda by the Higher Education minister, Maria do Rosário Sambo, during the National Council of Higher Education and of Science, Technology and Innovation.

According to the minister, the implementation will be carried out in a structured way, taking into account the existing courses in these fields available at high schools and to prepare future teachers with training abroad, as it was done with the agri-food course.

The minister recalled that the focus on these localities is linked to the implementation, in these zones, of the National Plan for the Promotion of Grain Production (Planagrão) recently created by the Executive.

During the event several aspects were discussed, with emphasis on the Access Exams 2022/2023 report that pointed out the poor offer in terms of agrarian and veterinary sciences, natural sciences and humanities and arts, as well as low demand in education and training courses.

The report describes that the largest offer of vacancies is still registered in social sciences and consequently with more candidates.

At least 14 irregularities were committed by public and private higher education institutions, which resulted in fines and closure of courses and institutions, reads the report. MGM/VIC/Amp/jmc