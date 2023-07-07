Angolan Artists With Digital Cultural Platform

Luanda — A digital cultural platform called "Agenda" was presented Thursday in the Province of Luanda as a technological solution for art creators.

The initiative is from the director of events Mário Rodrigues, who presented the mechanism to the press and cultural practitioners.

Speaking to the press, he said that it is a complete technological solution with the aim to join in a single space artists, event producers, night clubs and final users.

He informed that the platform is now available for use on smartphones, computers, tablets and other telecommunications equipment through the website www.agenda.ao.

Mário Rodrigues said that the platform was created over four years and will give concert managers the possibility of accessing various information about the schedule of the artists that are registered on the platform, adding that it also serves to hire musicians, bands and musical groups, disc jockeys (DJs) and other available culture makers.

According to him, 45 artists are already registered on the platform, which at first is only available for access throughout the country, although it is also open to other regions of the world.

Angolans, French, Mexicans and South Africans are among the artists who have already registered on the platform, which will also include actors, models, digital influencers, theatre groups, among others.

He explained that to sign up, interested artists must fill out a form, provide their information and pay one to five per cent of the value of each contract for the use of the platform. SJ/ART/MRA/jmc