Angola: Government Hopes to Overcome Drought in Cunene By 2025

Ondjiva — The Minister of Energy and Water, João Baptista Borges, predicted, Wednesday, in the municipality of Cahama, that the problem of drought in Cunene, will be solved by 2025, with the conclusion of the various structuring projects.

Speaking at the end of the 3-day working visit to Cunene province, João Baptista Borges said that the construction projects for the Calucuve, Ndue and other dams on the right bank of the Cunene River were progressing at a good pace.

"We will continue to work hard so that in three years these projects are concluded, in the sense of covering the areas most affected by drought in this region", he stressed.

According to the minister, it requires more commitment and sacrifice to reach the goal and to have a different situation in Cunene province within the foreseen period.

He made it known that he is returning to Cunene to visit the restoration works of the nine dams underway in the municipality of Curoca, as well as to start work on the "Cova do Leão" dam, located in Cahama.

"The most important thing was that we were able to get in touch with the reality of the projects and we can see the work that has been done and what remains to be done", he said.

João Baptista Borges congratulated the provincial government, contractors, inspectors and designers, who have been a dedicated team, for the "brilliant" contribution they are making to end the drought.

In turn, the inspector from the company Coba, Miguel Costelia, said that work on the Cova do Leão dam would start in August this year, as part of the projects on Cunene River right bank.

As for the rehabilitation works of the "nine dams" underway in the municipality of Curoca, he informed that two of them are already nearing completion.

Minister João Baptista Borges made a three-day working visit to Cunene province, where he learned about the level of execution of the construction works for the Ndué and Calucuve dams, as well as the projects on Cunene River right bank. PEM/LHE/ART/DOJ