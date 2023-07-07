Ethiopia: GERD Filling Takes Into Account Concerns of Downstream Countries, National Interest - PM Abiy

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia will take due responsibility as usual regarding the concerns of downstream countries and protect its national interest when filling the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) this year, Prime Minister Abiy said today.

Responding to requires raised by member of the House of People's Representatives, he said that the government is taking into consideration the concern of the riparian countries Egypt and Sudan and our brothers and neighbours.

He noted that Ethiopia is working carefully to make sure that there is enough water for their needs and at the same time protect its interests.

Accordingly, this year's filling will be done differently from the previous three rounds by carrying out the filling in such a way as to alleviate the concerns of the neighbouring people.

Therefore, he pointed out that instead of completing the filling in early August like in the previous rounds, it will be done at the beginning of September or at the end of August.

"Our next question is how we can jointly carry out new projects. We are ready to talk to our brothers. Talks will be held and results are expected," the premier said.

Abiy pointed out that Ethiopia is going in a responsible way so that the riparian countries understand that the country's only desire is development.

The premier also expressed his gratitude to the workers at the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) for "labouring hard to deliver the set milestones."