South Africa: Netball World Cup Trophy Tour to Get Underway

With the Netball World Cup activations getting underway this weekend, the City of Cape Town has encouraged residents to use the opportunity to see the Netball World Cup trophy up close and personal.

"We have some exciting fun activities lined up at these activations and you can take pictures with the trophy before the start of the tournament. We encourage Capetonians to take the chance to go to their closest trophy activation and enjoy the spirit of the Netball World Cup," the City's Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, said on Thursday.

The Netball World Cup 2023 gets under way on 28 July and runs until 6 August 2023 in Cape Town.

"This is the pinnacle of the build up to Africa's first Netball World Cup and as Cape Town we are truly looking forward to welcoming the world to our city. For now, we are excited to receive the famed trophy as the final destination in its journey across the country," Smith said.

The Cape Town Trophy Tour will kick off at the Tygervalley Shopping Centre Food Court on Saturday, 8 July 2023. The activation, which will be led by the Cape Town Netball Federation will be at the shopping centre from 3pm until 5pm.

Visitors at the V&A Waterfront will experience the trophy tour at the amphitheatre on Sunday, 9 July from 11am until 2pm. There will be fun activations, games, the official netball mascot Letsatsi and giveaways.

On Monday 10 July, the trophy will make its way to the Langa Civic Hall in Washington Street for a day of more activities, including an exhibition netball game with local players. The activities will start from 10am until 2pm.

The final stop of the trophy tour will be the Canal Walk Food Court on Tuesday 11 July.

Tickets for some of the games are still available at https://nwc2023.org.za/tickets/

The City will establish a Fan Park outside the Cape Town International Convention Centre where netball fans can watch matches on a big screen, enjoy live entertainment, play games and enjoy a family environment for the duration of the Netball World Cup.