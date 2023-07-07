Namibia: AC Bonanza Promises Fireworks

The AC Boxing Promotions Bonanza scheduled for tomorrow evening promises to be an action-filled event, with promoter Immanuel 'Imms' Moses confirming that it is all systems go.

He was speaking during the face-off press conference in Windhoek yesterday where he said the Namibia Boxing and Wrestling Board has given thumbs up for the event.

"As a promoter, I am happy to host this event, which is the first for us at AC Boxing. Most of our boxers are young, hungry fighters with a lot of potential. Come Saturday evening (tomorrow), they will show up," he said.

The event will feature seven bouts with the main fight between Flame 'Special One' Nangolo facing northern-based Johnny Herman. Nangolo said the non-title fight

allows him to display his skills.

"I think there will be nothing new on the day. I have been boxing since I was six years old. I will be dishing out a beating as usual. While I acknowledge everybody brings a different challenge, these local boys are too easy for me," Nangolo said.

His opponent was unavailable for comments as he is said to be on his way from the north to the capital.

The co-main event will feature flamboyant Hedison 'Bulelo' Nghipondoka against Rehabeam Kuume Sandy Usko.

The maverick Nghipondoka said he cannot wait to "put Usko to sleep".

"I am going to chase this boy from round one, I do not know which round I am going to drop him, but it will be bad. His team will escort him to the ICU and I will visit him Sunday morning with salad," he said.

Bulelo said his experience in fighting some of the country's best boxers will see him prevail while ridiculing Usko's record.

"You have never challenged for a national title in your life. I fought Cowboy, I fought Emmanuel Mungandjela and Chikondi Makawa an international boxer," ranted Bulelo. In his response, the calm Usko said despite all the names Bulelo mentioned, he had never won any of those fights.

"Come Saturday night, I am going to discipline this 'bum' whose record speaks for itself. I will show him how many skills I have. I worked hard for this fight and I am ready for the fight. How many knockouts does he have?" Usko asked.

The two boxers had to be separated by their trainers during the face-off as things got heated. Meanwhile, Moses said lack of funds is preventing Nangolo from defending his Africa Boxing Union Super featherweight title.

Other fights on the card are as follows:

Jonathan Kasheeta vs Tobias Amunyela

Johannes Andreas vs Paulus Morgan

Robert Ndalelwa vs Lamanguluka Nghafikwa

Hafeni Ngesheya vs Steven Shilomboleni

Ruaan Rispel vs Sakaria Kandjambanga