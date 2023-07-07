Namibia: Ohangwena's Gem Needs Running Shoes

Ongwediva — The Ohangwena Athletics Club is asking for assistance to purchase a pair of new running shoes for Simon Shifidi.

According to his coach, Moses Teofelus, the 16-year-old middle-distance runner's shoes are old - and for an athlete to compete at a high level, proper running shoes are a need - not a luxury.

"He started running for his school, Ofifiya Combined School, and he is currently the 800m under-17 record holder in the Pupkewitz championship. He is ready to spark and represent the region and Namibia at the North-West University top 30 championship in South Africa. He also has hopes of qualifying for the youth championship in Dakar, Senegal," said Teofelus.

He said Shifidi is leaving no stone unturned, and he is the current hope for junior middle-distance athletes.

"He is ready to carry the flag of Ohangwena region and Namibia in South Africa. He is more experienced in competing in the 800m and 1 500m," said Teofelus.

Teofelus explained that Shifidi is ready to conquer the world and lift the Namibian flag high.