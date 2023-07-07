Tunisia Elected Vice-President of Bureau of Global Convention On Recognition of Qualifications Concerning Higher Education

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia was elected Vice-President of the Bureau of the Global Convention on the Recognition of Qualifications concerning Higher Education during its participation, on July 4 and 5, in First session of the Intergovernmental Conference of the States Parties to the Convention, held at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris.

Tunisia was represented in this session by the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research and the Permanent Delegation of the Republic of Tunisia to UNESCO.

It was decided during the session, to set up a task force made up of the States Parties and the Bureau, to prepare a work programme for the Convention in order to achieve its objectives, notably by facilitating academic mobility, improving the quality of higher education and fostering international cooperation in the higher education field, a press release issued on Friday by the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research reads.

Tunisia called on the occasion, for drawing up concrete programmes to support countries in setting up appropriate mechanisms for the recognition of higher education qualifications, as well as to build capacity and boost cooperation between the relevant national structures in this field.

Adopted at the 40th Session of the General Conference on 25 November 2019, the Global Convention on the Recognition of Qualifications concerning Higher Education entered into force on 5 March 2023, following the deposit of the 20th instrument of ratification on 5 December 2022.