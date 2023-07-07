Tunisia: Libya Takes Lion's Share of Tunisia's Exported Fruits, Till July 3

7 July 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Libyan market accounted for 60.5% of Tunisian fruit exports from the beginning of the year to July 3, 2023, although the quantities exported to this market fell by 34.4% (with a 6% drop in revenue).

The Libyan market had imported some 9.9 thousand tonnes of fruit in the same period, against 15 thousand tonnes in the same period last year, the National Observatory of Agriculture (ONAGRI) said in a report published Thursday.

This year, Libya imported mainly fish from Tunisia (2,494 tonnes, i.e 43.4% of all imports).

Italy came second with 4,632 tonnes of fruits (worth around TND 9.2 million), dropping by 15.5% in volume and 30% in value.

Watermelons topped the list of fruits imported by Italy from Tunisia (90.9% of all imported fruits).

