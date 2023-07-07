Kenya: Airtel Rolls Out First 5G Network in Kenya

Nairobi — Airtel Kenya yesterday rolled out its first 5G network, which the company says is anchored towards seamless connectivity.

Airtel says it has already positioned 370 5G sites across 16 counties and 180 wards in the country.

"Today marks a significant milestone as we proudly introduce our 5G network," Airtel Kenya Chief Executive Officer Ashish Malhotra said.

"Airtel 5G will revolutionize various sectors such as smart cities, education, healthcare, agritech, transport systems, entertainment and more, shaping the future of Kenya, " he added.

Airtel says its 5G network allows customers to enjoy fast connectivity for activities like multiplayer online gaming, live streaming, content uploads and downloads, as well as wireless home internet.

The company has also rolled out a 5G home broad band enterprise for SME unlimited packages.

Airtel has been in a race against time to launch different programmes even as it seeks to assert its authority at the forefront of a technological revolution.

The telco recently launched 3200 sites to provide coverage in 47 counties.

It says it will be rolling out 650 additional sites later in the year in a bid to provide connectivity for its network across the country.