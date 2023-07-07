Kenya: Man Who Stole Sh780 Jailed for 20 Years for Robbery With Violence

7 July 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspodent

Nairobi — A man who stole Sh780 has been jailed after being convicted of robbery with violence.

According to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), Boniface Maingi was found guilty of "forcefully violently robbing the complainant of a mobile phone, assorted clothes, a pair of shoes and Sh780 on January 18 2020 at Emali township."

Makindu Senior Principal Magistrate Benson Ireri stated that the prosecution had proved the case through testimonies from 4 witnesses.

Prosecutor Ngari used police reports, eyewitnesses and circumstantial evidence to place Maingi at the scene of crime in Makueni County.

Ngari told the could that investigative officers managed to secure the scene of the crime and ensured the safety of the victim and any witnesses.

