Kenya: Protesters Block Roads in Kisii as Police Overwhelmed

Kisii — Police officers in Kisii were overwhelmed to disperse a hundreds of protestors who staged demos at different joints in Kisii town protesting high cost of leaving.

Violent protestors spilled on the streets and stood stand still as they remained unbowed to the Teargas canisters lobbed at them.

Some protestors were seen posing for photos near burning tires as they expressed their frustrations with the high cost of living.

Different groups burnt tyles and blocked Kisii -Keroka road, Kisii-Kilgoris road, Kisii+Keroka road, Kisii -Migori road forcing no entry or exist from town center.

Police officers at Kisii -Kilgoris road were forced to retreat as protesters took over.

Protestors went a head and burnt a billboard at KCB bank along Kisii hospital road.

Access roads to the County Capital were severed with boulders and burning tyres as youth engaged police in running battles.

"This government robbed us, they promised us heaven during campaigns,we shall not tire getting into the streets,"Said a protestors.

Residents at Ogembo town also burnt tyles at Ogembo town.

Joseph Obwoge, a youth dismissed the notion that residents of Kisii have no problem with food costs.

" Those selling the narrative that Kisii has no problem with food are selfish, we know them . We are as much affected as any other Kenyan," he said.

security patrols were especially intensified in downtown Kisii to forestall disruption of the ongoing Agricultural show.