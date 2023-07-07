Kenya: Odinga Kicks Off 10 Million Signature Collection at Kamukunji Rally

7 July 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Editorial Desk

Nairobi — Opposition leader Raila Odinga has kicked off the collection of 10 million signatures, saying Kenyans are tired after the Finance Bill was approved leading to the skyrocketing commodity prices.

Odinga said he s determined to ensure power gets back to the people through constitutional means.

"Power belongs to the people and that is what the Constitution says," he told a Saba Saba rally in Kamukunji Friday, "We are starting to collect ten million signatures from today and by the end of next week we will have them."

After his address in Kamukunji, Odinga asked his supporters to follow him for a march to Central park but they were teargassed soon after.

"We are going to march to Central Park," he said, "we must get there."

Chaotic scenes were witnessed in Kamukunji as police lobbed teargas and fired live ammunition in the air to disperse the crowd while trying to break Odinga's convoy that was leading the way.

"The time time for talks is over and we must act now," he said during the rally, "and we are going to act within the law, we will collect 10 million signatures to take the power back to the people."

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.