Kenya: Several Admitted At Kisumu's JOOTRH as Saba Saba Protests Turn Chaotic

Kisumu — Several people were admitted at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) in Kisumu on Friday following Saba Saba protest called by the Azimio brigade.

Among those admitted was a police officer who was caught up by demonstrators throwing stones at the enforcement officers.

The officer was hit on the eye and could be seen being supported by his colleagues to a police vehicle.

He was among other officers who had responded to save Rubis petrol station along Nairobi road from being looted.

The protesters had stormed a supermarket within the station ransacking it as they carted away goods.

A human rights activist Boniface Akatch said around three civilians were also injured.

"I have recorded the injuries and I fear for the worst if the situation doesn't stop," he said.

Akatch said those injured sustained beatings by the police using batons.

"There is a young man whose ear was ripped off by a baton," he noted.

Protesters engaged the police in running battles along Nairobi Road as an anti-government march called by opposition leader Raila Odinga unfolded.

James Keyi, a photojournalist, had his camera seized by the protesters during the confrontation.

"Police had just lobbed teargas, as I ran to take cover, five youths confronted me and took away my camera," he said.

Another journalist, a Standard reporter by named Isiah Gwengi was also injured and lost his camera during a melee in Bondo town.