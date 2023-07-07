Rwanda: New System of Recruiting Players to Be Launched in Rwanda

A new system of drafting players will be launched, by B&B Sports Agency, on three consecutive days starting on July 13, at Kigali Pelé Stadium.

Sixty players from nine countries will be divided into four teams, each with 15 players. The teams will meet each other in a tourney format similar to a round-robin.

Two games will be played per day. Each player will at least play three games in the tournament.

"We came up with the idea of building the capacity of the players who need to display their talents and realize their dreams," the managing director of B&B Sports Agency, Jean de Dieu Bagirishya, commonly known as Jado Castar, said.

"We will identify players who are hungry to move to the next level of the football game. We believe this idea will help many players to move to the next level. The sports department focuses on business, youth job creation, and athlete recruitment. We decided to organize this competition in order to take the best players and put them on the market."

All about B&B International Football Drafting LeaguePress ConferenceWe are counting days! pic.twitter.com/ddFfEyvMNr-- B&B SPORTS AGENCY (@bbagency_rw) July 6, 2023

About 60 players from around Africa will be in Rwanda for the three-day tournament. The players will enter the camp on July 9, three days before they start matches.

The confirmed players include six players from Cote d'Ivoire, 16 from Burundi, two from Zambia, four from Ghana, four from Guinea Conakry, one from Nigeria, five from Uganda, two from Mali, as well as Rwandans.