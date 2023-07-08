Somalia's Minster of Foreign Affairs Refutes Claims of His Resignation

Mogadishu — Abshir Omar Jama (Haruse), the minister of finance, Federal Government of Somalia rejected reports of his swift resignation as baseless and unfounded.

"Rumors of my resignation are unfounded. I'm outside the country on official duty proudly representing Somalia," he tweeted on Friday.

The statement came after claims of the minister's quit surfaced and went viral on social media for the past two days.

Some reports suggested that Haruse was in a bitter dispute with prime minister Hamza Abdi Barre over undisclosed issues.

The minister has been on frequent foreign trips and his physical presence at the Ministry was numbered. It raised questions over his work for the nation.