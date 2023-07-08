Zimbabwe: High Court Reserves Judgement in Kasukuwere Presidential Candidature Challenge

8 July 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Darlington Gatsi

THE High Court has reserved judgement in a matter where self-exiled Saviour Kasukuwere's presidential candidature is being challenged by Zanu PF activist Lovedale Mangwana.

Mangwana approached the High Court challenging the nomination of Kasukuwere to stand for Presidency in the August 23 elections.

Mangwana argues the Nomination Court erred by accepting Kasukuwere's candidature when he has been out of his constituency for a period exceeding 18 consecutive months.

According to him this forms a basis for Kasukuwere to be disqualified from running for Presidency as it is against the Constitution and electoral laws.

In his defence, Kasukuwere, through his lawyers said there is no ample proof that he has been out of the country during the mentioned period.

He added he has been temporarily out of the country on medical grounds and his contestation does not infringe Mangwana's rights as he claims in his founding papers.

Kasukuwere who is a former Zanu PF political commissar is challenging President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the upcoming general elections.

A former member of a factional G40 group, Kasukuwere considers himself a victim of the 2017 coup that pushed Robert Mugabe out of power.

The court application against Kasukuwere is considered by his camp as an attempt to elbow him out of the race by Zanu PF.

