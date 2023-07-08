Zimbabwe: Socialite Madam Boss Complicit in Million-Dollar e-Creator Ponzi Scheme - Says Arts Promoter Mhako

8 July 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)

Prominent Arts Promoter Plot Mhako has said Madam Boss and any media organisation that helped prop up the e-Creator platform which recently defrauded hundreds of over a million USD, are complicit in the fraud.

e-Creator, housed at fancy Joina City in Harare, became popular in early June with social media posts and reviews of how people were making a killing and changing their lives financially, just by investing certain amounts of dollars into its account.

A number of articles were run on the Ponzi Scheme, encouraging Zimbabweans to join it by depositing different amounts in return for double their money.

Others however dismissed it as a scam.

Madam Boss on the other hand was its Brand Ambassador, frequently promoting it on her page, personally responding to fans and advising them on how to go about its process step-by-step.

Mhako's comment on the matter came hours after she apologised for her role in the scam, distancing herself from those that gained, adding her team had done thorough background checks before taking up the offer.

"We in most cases deal with the marketing team and not the company directors and this was the case with e-Creator, we met the marketing team at their offices at Joina City, asked relevant questions to ascertain their legitimacy and we were happy with the work they were doing to over 50,000 people and according to some articles they were one of the leading e-commerce companies in the country," read Madam Boss's apology.

The company released a statement informing its clients of this fraud, urging them to look for a Chinese national Zhao Jiaotong who was said to have vanished with over a million US dollars of their deposits.

Creator has since been trending on most social media platforms, including recently launched Threads.

"When the media and social influencers participate in promoting and propping up platforms that scam people they are enablers and complicit in duping people. Ignorance is no defence," said Mhako.

Madam Boss is a Brand Ambassador for some of Zimbabwe's big companies such as Nyaradzo Insurance, TN Bakery and Hello Paisa.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.