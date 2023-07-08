Zimbabwe: I Helped Guti Establish ZEGU - Says Ex-Governor Martin Dinha As He Pays Tribute to Late Zaoga Founder

Zimbabwe Assemblies of God Africa (ZAOGA) church in Dzivarasekwa, Harare.
8 July 2023
By James Muonwa

Former provincial governor Martin Dinha has poured his heart out in eulogy of the late Zimbabwe Assemblies of God Africa (ZAOGA) Church founder, Ezekiel Guti, who died Wednesday aged 100.

The church had its humble beginnings under a gum tree in Bindura, Zimbabwe, on May 12, 1960.

However, as of 2023, the ministry has expanded its reach to over 140 nations and States around the world.

Dinha described the late prophet as an accomplished development practitioner as exemplified by setting up of Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU) and a worldwide church ministry.

"You were our spiritual father, very principled and development oriented. I worked with you dear departed father to establish ZEGU University in Bindura against all odds.

"Guti was truly a man of God, development practitioner par excellence, caring and loving across denominations and religions.

"I was close to him and worked closely with Prophet Guti as Executive Mayor of Bindura and Governor and Resident Minister and later as Minister of State, and in my own personal, spiritual life and journey."

Dinha said he collaborated with late Guti on many projects, including the Prayer Mountain and expansion of the ZAOGA Church in Bindura.

The former governor added he helped Guti establish the university to what it is now boasting a Law Faculty.

ZEGU is now a renowned university of excellence and academic stature internationally.

"He enriched many people's lives spiritually and physically, including mine. From humble beginnings, he established an African Christian church that went far afield to preach the good news of the gospel of Jesus Christ and God the Almighty.

"Simple, humble, disciplined, exuberant with so much positive energy, preaching and practicing Ubuntu are traits of a hero and crusader who will be solely missed and remembered by all.

"Go well dear father, go well man of God. We will forever remember and love you, and to Amai, the Guti family and church, let's all be comforted by the rich legacy left behind by this great man of God and our hero. We celebrate a life well-lived and we thank God."

Guti is survived by wife Eunor, several children and grandchildren and passed on two months after celebrating his 100th birthday at an event graced by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

